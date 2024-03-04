ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.53

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 8315756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,182.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.