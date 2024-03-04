Presto Automation (PRST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Presto Automation to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Presto Automation Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of PRST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 1,975,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,637. Presto Automation has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 61,807.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,907 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.62 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Presto Automation

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.