Presto Automation (PRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Presto Automation to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PRST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,762. Presto Automation has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Presto Automation by 80.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,446 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Presto Automation by 77.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,659 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Presto Automation in the second quarter worth $63,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.62 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Presto Automation in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

