Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Senior Officer Sean Michael Whiteford Buys 18,710 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Michael Whiteford bought 18,710 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 0.80 per share, for a total transaction of 14,999.81.
Premium Nickel Resources Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of CVE:PNRL opened at 1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.30 and its 200 day moving average is 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 million and a P/E ratio of -18.17. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of 0.92 and a 1 year high of 1.82.
Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Nickel Resources
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.