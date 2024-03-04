Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Senior Officer Sean Michael Whiteford Buys 18,710 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Michael Whiteford bought 18,710 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 0.80 per share, for a total transaction of 14,999.81.

Premium Nickel Resources Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of CVE:PNRL opened at 1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is 1.30 and its 200 day moving average is 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 million and a P/E ratio of -18.17. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of 0.92 and a 1 year high of 1.82.

Premium Nickel Resources Company Profile

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of mineral properties in Botswana. The company also engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group metals resources. It operates in Botswana, Greenland, Barbados, and Canada.

