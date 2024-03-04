Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$121.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$121.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48. In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$489,696.48. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$83.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$78.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. The company had revenue of C$506.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.00 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 9.1503268 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

