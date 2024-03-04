PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $27.22 Average PT from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

