PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 108.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 129.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $68.48 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00132959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

