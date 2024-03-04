Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMIW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. 2,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

