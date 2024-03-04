Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145,956 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,583 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Plug Power Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.73. 13,774,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,561,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

