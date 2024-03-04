PlayAGS (AGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS Price Performance

PlayAGS stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $353.42 million, a P/E ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 146,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Stories

