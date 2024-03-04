Planet Image International Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:YIBO)

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 5th. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Planet Image International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of YIBO stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. Planet Image International has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Planet Image International Company Profile

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

