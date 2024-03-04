Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Position Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,669 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Plains GP worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.55. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $17.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.51%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

