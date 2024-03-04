Piper Sandler Raises Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $28.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COCO. TheStreet cut Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

