Piper Sandler Increases Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $103.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 263,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

