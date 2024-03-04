Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.51

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.51 and last traded at $189.25, with a volume of 4315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.85.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,678 shares of company stock worth $9,091,050. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

