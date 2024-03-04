Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 376835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 541.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.