Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

FENG opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

