Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,424 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 2.4 %

PFE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,609,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,899,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.