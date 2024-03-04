PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Update

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

PetIQ Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.87. 35,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,718. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 million, a PE ratio of 289.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PetIQ by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

