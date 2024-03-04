Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,160 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.76. 108,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $77.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

