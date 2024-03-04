PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.0% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $164.21. The company had a trading volume of 648,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,264. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

