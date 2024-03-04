Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Holdings Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $236.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.65. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

