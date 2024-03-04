Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 161,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,273. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

