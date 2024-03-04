Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Pengana Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
About Pengana Capital Group
