PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,968 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

