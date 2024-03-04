Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Payoneer Global traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,818,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,638,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock valued at $818,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

