Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Payoneer Global traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,818,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,638,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock valued at $818,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.