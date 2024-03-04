Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after buying an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.47. 39,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

