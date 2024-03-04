Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 390.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

