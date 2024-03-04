Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Park Aerospace
Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.92.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%.
Park Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
