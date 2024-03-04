Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.75 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
