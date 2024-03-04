Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTVE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,544,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 307,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 532.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 270,993 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

