Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.90

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1124295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,403 shares of company stock valued at $645,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 621,003 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

