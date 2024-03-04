Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PTNQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,066. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.9607 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.