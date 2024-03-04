Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 11th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. 27,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $442.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Overseas Shipholding Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $826,500 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.