Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

OFIX stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,199,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after buying an additional 690,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 537,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 311,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

