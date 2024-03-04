Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

