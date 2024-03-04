Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Origin Bancorp worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $880.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

