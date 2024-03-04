Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 182.88%. Analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organovo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

