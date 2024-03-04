Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.15

Orchid (OXT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $151.14 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1461203 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $15,716,710.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

