Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,121 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after buying an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,085. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $312.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

