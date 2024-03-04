Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $38.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

