Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after purchasing an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

