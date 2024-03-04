ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 1.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 553.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,192.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 555,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 512,485 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 638,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 20.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 146,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

