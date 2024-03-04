OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

