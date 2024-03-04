On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ON were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

ON Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

