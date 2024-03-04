Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $44.27

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $42.56. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 70,695 shares traded.
ODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $50,510,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $47,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,405,000 after buying an additional 461,467 shares during the period.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
