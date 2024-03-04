Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $61.36 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

