Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

