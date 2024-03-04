NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after buying an additional 1,852,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $44.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $866.97. 34,319,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,167,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $868.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.