NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 17,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 59,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 45,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,775,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,249,978,000 after buying an additional 237,828 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $42.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $865.30. 37,367,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,287,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $869.94. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

