Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.12

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 64839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

